Hardik Satishchandra Shah appointed Personal Secretary to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Hardik Satishchandra Shah was appointed Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday.

Shah is a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre and is currently serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to the order, Shah has been appointed on co-terminus basis.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Hardik Satishchandra Shah, IAS (GJ:2010) currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister with effect from the date of assumptions of the charge of the post, on co-terminus basis, or until further order, whichever is earlier," the order reads. (ANI)

