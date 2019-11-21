Haren Pandya murder case: SC dismisses review petition against conviction of nine accused

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions filed against its July 5 judgment which had upheld the conviction of nine people involved in the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya.

Pandya was a minister of state for home in the then Narendra Modi government in Gujarat and was shot dead on March 26, 2003, during a morning walk near Ahmedabad's law garden area.

Dismissing the review petitions, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Vineet Saran in an order dated November 19, stated, "The order, of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed.

The Supreme Court had in its judgment in July sentenced nine out of twelve convicts to life imprisonment after setting aside their acquittal by the Gujarat High Court.

Three other accused were sentenced to varying jail terms for charges of criminal conspiracy and offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in 2007. (ANI)

