Haren Pandya murder case: SC to pronounce verdict on appeal by CBI today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict on Friday on an appeal filed by CBI and the Gujarat government against the acquittal of the accused in the murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

The apex court had, in January, earlier this year, reserved the verdict on the appeals filed by the probe agency and the Gujarat government in the year 2011 against the acquittal of 12 accused by the Gujarat High Court.

The high court, in its judgment, while acquitting the accused of the murder charges, had convicted under the section 120 (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

In March 2003, Pandya was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a morning walk near Law Garden in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

