Haridwar all set for second royal bath of Maha Kumbh on Monday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Haridwar is all set for the second royal bath of Maha Kumbh, which will be held on Monday under the COVID-19 protocols amid the alarming situation of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector-general of Police, Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal said, this year the second and the third royal bath will be held with the interval of one day.

"The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held on April 12 and on April 14, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas," the IG said on Sunday.

The IG also informed that the processions of the 13 Akhadas will be carried through highways where no vehicular movement will be allowed.

"There will be zero-zone on the highway and no movement of vehicles will be allowed in the route except the procession," he said.

In Bramha Kund, common devotees will be allowed to take bath till 7 am but after that, no one will be allowed as the place will be reserved for the Akhadas. The royal bath continues till the evening.

Whereas other devotees are allowed to take Holy dip on other ghats, he added.

Uttarakhand reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 317 recoveries and three deaths on Saturday. The total number of the cases stand at 1,07,479 till Saturday.

The active cases in the state were 6,241 till Saturday, while the death toll was 1,752. Total recoveries in the state were 97,644. (ANI)