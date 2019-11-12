Haridwar: Devotees throng Har Ki Pauri Ghat on Kartik Purnima

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, Haridwar witnessed thousands of devotees taking a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on Tuesday early morning.

The devotees took the holy dip in river Ganga and lit earthen lamps after offering prayers at the temples.

Some of the enthusiastic devotees also shared their experience with ANI.

"I am very happy today. The water is very cold but still, we took a dip in the water. I prayed for the wellbeing of the jawans and the peace for my family, "Kajal Chauhan.

"I am feeling very blessed today. All our sins will wash away in this holy water. It seems that whole India has united today here to take the bath," said another devotee from Priya.

Kartik Purnima is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi which marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

Prabodhini Ekadashi signifies the awakening of the god. Chaturmas penance ends on this day. (ANI)

