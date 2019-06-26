Haridwar: Five arrested for misbehaving with police

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Locals misbehaved with the police here on Tuesday after the cops seized illegal liquor.

An FIR was lodged against eight persons in this regard in Ranipur Police station. Five persons have been nabbed and three persons are absconding.

"The city control room had received information about illegal liquor being carried on a scooty. It was decided that the scooty would be brought to the Ranipur police station," Kamlesh Upadhyay, SP (City) said.

"Some locals misbehaved with the police in the process. An FIR was filed in the Ranipur Police Station. Five accused were arrested and three are still being pursued," she added. (ANI)

