Haridwar Police arrests Wasim Rizvi in Dharma Sansad hate speech case

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Haridwar Police on Thursday arrested Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi who was the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board, in connection with the alleged hate speech at 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar.

Rizvi was taken into custody at Narsan Border while coming to Haridwar today.

He was taken to the Haridwar Kotwali and police is probing him on the matter.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police had registered an FIR against Rizvi in the matter.



After Rizvi was "expelled" from Islam, the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson converted to Hinduism last month.

Police had informed that Dharm Das, Annapurna, were among the others booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code in the case. The Police have also added the names of Hindu leaders Yeti Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj in the FIR.

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi police on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharm Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against the minority community.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli sought responses of Uttarakhand and Delhi Police in ten days. (ANI)

