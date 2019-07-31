Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar), Janamjay Khanduri briefing media reporters on Wednesday.. Photo/ANI
Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar), Janamjay Khanduri briefing media reporters on Wednesday.. Photo/ANI

Haridwar: Teenager succumbs to injuries after being thrashed on suspicion of theft

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:40 IST

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): A teenager succumbed to injuries after being allegedly thrashed by a group of people over suspicion of mobile theft in Haridwar.
Police have registered a case and are yet to nab the accused.
On 21st July, the deceased, Mohsin (18) was dragged outside his home by a group of locals. He was brutally beaten on suspicion of mobile theft and after a couple of days, he succumbed to injuries, claimed the victim's family.
A viral video of the incident showing the boy being brutally beaten had also surfaced.
The victim's family is alleging that the police only recorded their statements initially and registered a case after villagers staged a protest.
"A case under (Section) 302 has been registered in the police station. The doctors have been unable to give a view in the post-mortem report and there is no external injury on the body. The cause of death is still unknown." said, Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar), Janamjay Khanduri on Wednesday.
"The investigation is ongoing," SSP Khanduri added.
When asked about the viral video which shows the youth being beaten by a group of people, SSP Khanduri said that police is currently examining the video.
"We are considering every evidence including the post-mortem report and video to determine our next course of action to nab and take action against the perpetrators," SSP said. (ANI)

