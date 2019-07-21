Haridwar: Two kanwariyas recused from drowning by SDRF

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two 'kanwariyas' were rescued from drowning in the Ganga river here on Sunday by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police said.

"Two kanwariyas were saved from drowning by the SDRF today," Kamlesh Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said.

"We have put up warning boards. 'Jal Police' and the SDRF have been deployed to monitor 'kanwariyas' near the river ghats," he said.

So far, eight kanwariyas have been saved from drowning, Upadhyay said, adding the police personnel who rescued the pilgrims will be honoured.

The Uttarakhand government has announced that all schools and colleges in the district would remain closed from July 23 to July 30.

The order was issued keeping in view the increasing number of devotees visiting Haridwar and the possibility of closure of roads for the movement of the pilgrims.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. (ANI)

