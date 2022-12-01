Harimau Shakti 2022: Indian and Malaysian Army practise operations in jungle terrain

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The bilateral military exercise, named Harimau Shakti 2022, was carried out by the Indian Army and Malaysian Army troops on Wednesday.

The troops practised operations in the jungle terrain during the cross-training phase of the joint exercise.

The Western Command, Indian Army informed about the exercise in a tweet.

"Exercise #HarimauShakti 2022#IndianArmy & #MalaysianArmy troops practised operations in jungle terrain during the cross-training phase of the joint exercise #HarimauShakti 2022.#IndiaMalaysiaFriendship @TenteraDarat" the tweet read.

Earlier on Monday, the exercise 'Harimau Shakti-2022' commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia. The exercise will be culminating on December 12.

The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian and Malaysian Armies which is being conducted since 2012.

Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain, an official release said.

The scope of this exercise involves a Command Planning Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX) on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain.

The joint exercise schedule includes the establishment of a joint command post, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in the employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level.

Joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise, where the special emphasis will be on enhancing tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the forces and to promote Army to Army relations.

The release said that the exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army and foster bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

