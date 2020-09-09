Harish Rawat asks people to blow conch shells in protest against unemployment on Sept 11

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): AICC General Secretary and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday asked the people of Uttarakhand to blow conch shell or ring bells on the evening of September 11, at 7:30 pm, to protest against unemployment in Uttarakhand.

Rawat added that he will be fasting at his residence on September 12, and invited people to join the protest in any form to express solidarity.

He said that he is grateful to the Congress Party as the party has decided to fast and sit in the protest against the issue. He also requested all social, and cultural organisations to voice against unemployment in their own way.

Earlier in August, the former Chief Minister had said that the youth of Uttarakhand is "frustrated" by the prevailing unemployment situation in the state. "We are unhappy with the increasing unemployment rate and there is frustration among the youth. Around 100 young people have committed suicides in the state. It is a matter of concern for us," he said.

He had claimed that around one crore people have lost jobs inside the country and the number of jobs lost is "very large" in Uttarakhand. He alleged that the state government is not filling the government posts lying vacant in the state. (ANI)

