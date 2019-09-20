Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI)
Harish Rawat sting case: Court adjourns hearing till Oct 1

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:53 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Nainital High Court on Friday adjourned till October 1 the hearing in alleged sting case of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.
The video, which surfaced in 2016, purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to bringing nine rebel MLAs back into Congress' fold.
After Rawat's victory in the floor test, the state cabinet had decided to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The central government had, however, rejected the proposal.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also produce the preliminary inquiry report before the High Court on October 1.
The agency had earlier this month told the court that it would file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. (ANI)

