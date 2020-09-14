Harivansh has conducted RS proceedings in impartial manner, is an outstanding umpire: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated JD-U leader Harivansh for getting elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time and said he has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner and has been an outstanding umpire.

The Prime Minister, who spoke after Harivansh was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the upper House on the first day of monsoon session of parliament, said the respect he holds for the JD-U leader is shared by each member of the House.

PM Modi said the unbiased role of Harivansh in the upper House strengthens the country's democracy.

"After becoming an MP Harivanshiji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that Harivansh belongs to all sides of the aisle and has always been diligent in performing his duties.

"He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Harivanshji has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament. "He is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos. It is Bihar that has a close link with JP and Bapu's Champaran Satyagraha," he said.

PM Modi said that Members of Parliament should follow all COVID-19 norms while discharging their duties.

"This time the Parliament has convened in circumstances that were never seen before. It is important to ensure all safety-related precautions are taken," he said.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also congratulated Harivansh for his election to the upper House for the second time.

The JD-U leader was on Monday re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha as NDA candidate. Opposition parties fielded Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD.

BJP leader JP Nadda moved a motion for electing Harivansh as Deputy Chairman of the upper House. It was seconded by union minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a motion to elect RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha as Deputy Chairman. The motion was seconded by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

The election took place by a voice vote on the first day of monsoon session convened amid restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Harivansh was first elected to the post in August 2018. His term as Rajya Sabha member ended in April 2020 and he has been re-elected to the upper House. (ANI)