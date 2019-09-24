Harivansh Narayan Singh thwarts Pak's attempt to raise Kashmir issue at Eurasian Conference

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian parliamentary delegation headed by Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday thwarted Pakistan's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue in the ongoing Eurasian Conference in Kazakhstan's capital city, Nur-Astana.

"Pakistan raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. I objected immediately and said that Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism and also an exporter of terrorists. Pakistan has no moral right to raise this issue," Singh told ANI over the phone.

The Indian delegation is currently in Kazakhstan attending the fourth meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Eurasian countries being held from September 23-24 in the country's capital city Nur-Sultan (Astana).

Singh added that the Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Asad Qaiser, Speaker of the Nation Assembly of Pakistan raised the issue of Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and human right violation there.

Qaiser tried to raise the Kashmir issue but Singh hit back stating that "the abrogation of Article 370 was India's internal matter."

The aim of the Eurasian Conference is to increase the dialogue and trust among the parliaments of Europe and Asia for greater participation and cooperation.

This conference aims at paving the way to build a shared vision and suggest way to ensure sustainable development of the Eurasian region

The heads of parliament from 84 European and Asian Countries and those of 16 international and inter-parliamentary organisation have been invited to attend the conference. (ANI)

