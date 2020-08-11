Harsh Vardhan addresses webinar on creating roadmap for Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed a webinar on creating a roadmap for Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. He also congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for leading the team who was tackling coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a webinar, Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted the Madhya Pradesh's action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus, stating that "the situation is better in Madhya Pradesh and we are not concerned about the cases as it has been controlled."

During the webinar, a designated team of the state presented the action plan for Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. To this, Union Health Minister said, "The team has diagnosed 8 focus points and 25 action plans, in which I do not find any loophole. I can see how the plan includes all the modern technology."

He also reiterated that the state has initiated various innovative programs in the last 15 years including sick newborn care and the first referral unit which are now included in the National Health Mission.

He is also hoping that the action plans to become a great success, which can be later incorporated in the national policies.

Earlier, on Friday, Chouhan had addressed the Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh webinar in which he assured that the Garib Kalyan Package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative will be implemented properly in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

