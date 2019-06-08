Harsh Vardhan debunks Kejriwal's claims on Delhi government health scheme

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 18:48 IST

JDU has nothing to do with Prashant Kishor's work, says Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): As his key strategist and the party's vice president Prashant Kishor is said to be working for the TMC in the coming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar on Saturday tried to downplay the issue.