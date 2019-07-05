Harsh Vardhan holds talk with Delhi officials to prevent monsoon diseases

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday held a meeting with the state service providers including Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday to discuss about the preventive measures to be taken to avoid the spread of monsoon diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria here in the wake of monsoon season.

Apart from Jain, the meeting was attended by Superintendents of AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and other hospitals. Officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) took part in the discussion.

Next week, the Union Health Minister along with the officials of the Delhi government will visit the houses across the capital for three days to check if the preventive measures are followed and also to create awareness among the locals.

It is worth noticing that the Central government has already started campaigning in schools and remote areas about the spread of these deadly diseases. (ANI)

