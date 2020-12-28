Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 7th summit on good, replicable practices

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurated seventh national summit on good and replicable practices through a video conference here on Monday.

Vardhan also launched New Health Management Information System (HMIS) along with the Operational Guidelines for TB services at AB-HWCs and the Operational Guidelines 2020 on Active Case Detection and Regular Surveillance for Leprosy, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's release.

The Union Health Ministry holds the National Summit on Good, Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare Systems in India. While the first one was held in 2013 at Srinagar to recognise, showcase and document various best practices and innovations in public healthcare system, the last was held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

"It is important to focus on innovative convergence strategies which will take India's healthcare system to a new height. In the year 2020, 210 new initiatives were uploaded by the States and UTs in the National Healthcare Innovation Portal. The ultimate goal of these innovations is to improve the health status of the people on one hand and strengthen public health systems in a sustainable manner on the other," he said.



He also stressed on the need to involve and integrate the grassroots healthcare workers for brainstorming on the innovations in the healthcare ecosystem, and benefit from the collective wisdom which emanates from years of experience and expertise of working with people's health delivery systems.

The Minister said that digital transformation has enabled us to develop a national digital health ecosystem that supports Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely and safe manner.

"The new Health Management Information System (HMIS) provides a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems. The optimal information exchange has helped in achieving better health outcome, better decision support system, and facilitating improvement in the reforms of public health care at State and National level. Department of Health and Family Welfare has recently won a very prestigious Digital India award 2020 under Open Data Champion category for the eSanjeevani digital platform," he said.

He noted that the sustained efforts of the Government of India towards TB control have led to an unprecedented increase in TB notifications and improvements in diagnostics, adherence and treatment outcomes.

"The number of missing cases has reduced to 2.9 lakh cases in 2019, as against more than 10 lakh cases in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a bold target of a TB-free India by 2025, five years ahead of the SDG targets of 2030. To achieve this goal, we need to work together for early diagnosis of TB, treat all TB patients at first interface along with ensuring suitable patient support systems, and break the chain of TB transmission in the community," he added. (ANI)

