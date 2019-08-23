Harsh Vardhan inaugurates FSSAI's National Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated FSSAI's National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Ghaziabad on the occasion of 13th anniversary of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This national lab is a result of a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), the first-of-its-kind in the food laboratory sector. It houses state-of-the-art collaborative training centres, namely, The Food Safety Solution Centre (FSSC) and the Centre for Microbiological Analysis Training (C-MAT).

Vardhan also laid the foundation stone of the FSSAI Tower in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and stakeholders from the scientific community, food businesses and corporates.

This NFL is one of the two premier referral laboratories under the direct administrative control of the apex food regulator named- Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). The laboratory in Kolkata is also being upgraded.

The lab is equipped with the latest technologies and facilities to conduct analysis as per global accreditation standards for testing and calibration. FSSAI will also be establishing NFLs at Mumbai and Chennai in the near future along the same lines.

"For an effective regulatory food environment, a robust food testing ecosystem is important. This is essential to evaluate the quality and safety of food, their compliance to standards and also to identify any emerging risks from farm to fork," Vardhan said.

"FSSAI's initiatives towards this goal are truly commendable. I congratulate FSSAI for completion of 13 years of its existence and it is a landmark day for all of us because this institution has played a significant role in ensuring the health of our citizens through the availability of safe food. The contribution of FSSAI is visible everywhere and this scientific ecosystem backed by advanced food-testing infrastructure is a testimony of today's towering success," he further added.

The FSSAI Tower, co-located at this place, has been planned to accommodate FSSAI's growing staff numbers. The Central Government has recently created 493 new posts for FSSAI, bringing the overall strength of FSSAI to 824 now.

The new facility would also host visiting faculty and trainee officers during training and conferences. Other facilities include a cafeteria, day-care centre, fitness centre, conference hall and training centre. This 8-floor tower with adequate parking facilities shall further augment the capabilities of FSSAI and its National Food Laboratory.

"This Public-Private-Partnership in the food testing ecosystem will synergize the efficiency of the private sector and the regulatory control of the Government in an efficient manner. I have full confidence in the success of this partnership and hope to see more such collaborations for other laboratories in the country. This advanced food-testing infrastructure will also help us fight any instances of food adulteration and will become more robust in the years to come," Choubey said.

In the past few years, FSSAI has taken various steps to create and invest in an effective food-testing ecosystem in the country. Currently, there is a network of 261 food-testing laboratories, which has almost doubled from 138 in 2014.

The Indian Food Laboratory Network (InFoLNet) has been created as a one-stop virtual-hub for the transparent flow of laboratory information.

FSSAI has also launched 'Food Safety on Wheels' (FSW), a mobile food testing lab for testing, awareness and training. This first-of-its-kind, innovative van will take food testing infrastructure to remote villages and far-flung areas, thus, instilling confidence among citizens. There are 44 FSWs currently, which are expected to cross 500 in the coming years.

FSSAI has been investing in strengthening state and referral labs with advanced equipment, microbiological testing facilities, apart from capacity building activities for all the laboratory personnel. Several of these referral laboratories have been recognized as National Reference Laboratories, 14 of which were awarded Certificates of Recognition at the event.

Through general and specialized training by FSSAI on good laboratory practices, over 1500 laboratory personnel have been trained in the last three years. The Authority has also streamlined the conduct of examinations to qualify Food Analysts increasing their number from 48 in 2014 to 360 currently.

FSSAI has established a system of conducting the Junior Analyst Examination since 2017 with 250 qualified Junior Analysts available across the country today, in order to encourage young people to take up this as a career.

Rita Teaotia, Chairperson, FSSAI said:" FSSAI has demonstrated that effective policies, partnerships and proficiency lead to a credible and efficient food testing ecosystem that inspires trust in the food we eat. I am happy to see that FSSAI has launched several initiatives from sophisticated to a basic level in the area of food testing with tremendous support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and various stakeholders."

"This is a landmark occasion for FSSAI as today we have commemorated the 13th anniversary of FSS Act, 2006. Over the past 7-8 years, the Authority has transformed the food safety ecosystem in the country with the support of our stakeholders. NFL-Delhi, NCR is one of the most advanced laboratories in the country and is at par with any other laboratory in advanced countries like the USA. Today India can proudly boast of one of the finest networks of laboratory systems and emerging as a hub of food testing ecosystem in Asia," said CEO of FSSAI, Pawan Agarwal.

"Initiatives like the Food Safety Magic Box enhance engagement and build scientific temper to unleash creative potential among students through simple and fun experiments around food. We plan to make these Magic Boxes available across Health and Wellness Centres and are hopeful for the support of the Health Ministry," he further added. (ANI)

