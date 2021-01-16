Harsh Vardhan inspects COVID-19 vaccination at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, assures people of vaccine efficacy

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inspected the COVID-19 vaccination programme at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in which some doctors along with health care workers took the vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said India today launched the biggest vaccination programme.

"We should be proud of India's vaccination programme and I assure the people of the efficacy of the vaccination," he said, according to a hospital release.

"I have visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital many times during the peak of COVID crisis. That is the reason I am visiting this hospital today as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been at the forefront during the fight with COVID. People should not play politics in this important vaccination programme," he said.

The release said the hospital today carried successful vaccination of 100 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Some of the prominent doctors who took Covishield vaccine were Dr Shyam Aggarwal (Chairperson, Department of Oncology), Dr Chand Wattal (Chairperson, Department of Microbiology), Dr Sumir Dubey (Sr. Cardiac Surgeon), Dr Gaurav Majumdar (Senior Embryologist, Department of IVF) and Dr. Amita Chaturvedi.

Those who took vaccination will be given the second dose after 28 days.

Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr D S Rana said no adverse effect of the vaccine was observed.

"We are happy to note that today being the first day, everything went off smoothly and no adverse reaction of Covishield was observed. Altogether, today 100 healthcare workers were given Covishield vaccination. These healthcare workers will now be given the second dose after 28 days," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)