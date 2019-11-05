Minister of Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan (file photo)
Minister of Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan (file photo)

Harsh Vardhan lauds DRDO's contribution towards self reliance in defence technologies

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): At the inauguration of the Fifth India International Science Festival (IISF) on Tuesday, Minister of Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan lauded Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) contribution towards self-reliance in defence technologies.
Following the inauguration, Harsh Vardhan visited DRDO pavillion and applauded the efforts of the research organisation in bringing these technolgies to Kolkata for inspring the young generation.
"Minister appreciated the DRDO's contribution towards self reliance in defence technologies. He also praised the efforts made by DRDO in bringing these technologies to Kolkata from all over the country which will inspire the young generation", DRDO said in a tweet.
A series of indigenously developed defence products were shown to the Union Minister, including the likes of Arjun Tank, BrahMos missile, LR SAM, ASTRA, Phased Array Telemetry, AEW&C System, SONARS, Night Vision Sights, Samyukta, Indigenous Radar Systems and Female Full Body Protector.
India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019, an annual event organised jointly by science and technology related Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), is being held in Kolkata this year.
The four-day science festival is being organized in Kolkata from November 5 to November 8, 2019. The prime objective of the festival is to instill scientific temper among the masses, showcase India's contribution in the field of Science and Technology over the years and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of Science and Technology. (ANI)

