Harsh Vardhan, PM Modi to hold meeting over Coronavirus scare today

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion over Coronavirus scare as 31 cases have been found positive for the deadly disease in the country.

Vardhan is likely to brief Prime Minister about the efforts taken to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak as well as 'standards of care' maintain in hospitals.

The meeting comes a day after, Prime Minister Modi said that coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world and all have to tackle the situation together.



"Every era brings new challenges to test and strengthen our 'Collaborate to Create' spirit. Just as today, coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world. Financial institutions have considered it as a big challenge for the economy. Today, we all have to tackle this situation together," Prime Minister Modi had said at a Global Business Summit by a media house.

Emphasising on need of maintaining hygiene standards, Union Health Minister had said that even a hand wash and soaps can be used to clean hands following good standard of hand hygiene as a preventive measure to keep away the respiratory viral illness.



He also issued a strict warning to those chemists/pharmacists who are stocking up hand-sanitisers, face masks and selling them at a huge price and exploiting customers.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)