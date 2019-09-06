Harsh Vardhan, Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurate exhibition 'Superbugs: The End of Antibiotics?' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel jointly inaugurated the exhibition 'Superbugs: The End of Antibiotics?' at National Science Centre here on Friday.

According to a PIB release, the exhibition explores how society is responding to the enormous challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and antibacterial resistance (ABR) in particular featuring scientific research from across the globe and personal stories of those waging war on superbugs.

"Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that it is a matter of great pleasure that a large number of children have gathered in today's program. Many times children are able to accomplish big things if they are determined," the release said.

Vardhan said, "During the polio campaign, children contributed to making the campaign a success by creating 'polio sainiks'."

He added that he actively practised as a doctor for almost 25 years but apart from two to three antibiotics he has never prescribed any antibiotics.

So, the practitioners of medical professional should also exercise caution in this regard, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, (MoS) Independent Charge for Culture, Patel said that the way the National Council of Science Museums has designed planned and arranged this exhibition is very effective.

According to the release, "Patel said antibiotic has reduced our immunity, which has become a serious problem. He further stated that it is our duty to create awareness among the future generation about the limited use of antibiotics."

"He highlighted the importance of social media to create awareness for the masses. He reiterated the Prime Minister's view that we should avoid using too many antibiotics for quick recovery," the release said.

The Minister further added, "I assure you that the Ministry is ready to help in every way and appealed to everyone to cooperate in making more people aware of this exhibition."

The release further said that the exhibition has been organised by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in collaboration with the Science Museum, Group, London, Wellcome (UK) and supported by ICMR. (ANI)

