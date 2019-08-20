Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo)

Harsh Vardhan seeks amendment in discriminatory laws against persons affected by leprosy

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, seeking amendment of the "existing discriminatory laws against persons affected by leprosy."
"It will be a befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary if we can expedite the process and introduction of the Elimination of Discrimination against Persons Affected by Leprosy (EDPAL) Bill, which was drafted by the Law Commission of India and annexed in its 256th report," Harsh Vardhan states in the letter.
Vardhan further writes: "Even though the disease is now fully curable, it is disturbing to learn that there still exist 108 discriminatory laws against persons affected by leprosy including 3 Union and 105 State laws".
The Health Minister said the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) has achieved enormous success in leprosy control, particularly in the last four decades.
"In addition to the routine activities, more than a dozen innovations were introduced from 2016 onwards in a phased manner to address the issues being faced by the programme," he stated in the letter.
"Majorly, Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) (specific for high endemic districts), Focussed Leprosy Campaign (for hot spots, i.e., rural and urban areas), special plan for case detection in hard to reach areas, ASHA based Surveillance for Leprosy Suspects (ABSULS) have contributed to early case detection," the Health Minister added.
"Moreover, leprosy has become fully curable by Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT). This therapy is available free of cost at all the Government health care facilities in the country. Leprosy affected person after treatment does not transmit the disease agent. Hence, there exists no justification for the continued stigmatization of the persons affected by leprosy," he said.
Requesting for proactively taking steps to redress this wrong, Vardhan said that India is committed for justice and equality of all individuals including persons with disabilities as per the United Nation's Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).
He also mentioned that the target of Global Leprosy Strategy -- 2016- 2020 is to reduce the number of countries with laws allowing discrimination on the ground of leprosy to zero.
In his letter to the Chief Ministers of 23 States/UTs -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Goa, Daman & Diu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, Puducherry, Delhi, Rajasthan and North Eastern Region and Governor of J&K -- Vardhan has requested them to earnestly look into the matter and direct all the concerned departments and officers to work for the amendments of the existing discriminatory laws against persons affected by leprosy. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:41 IST

Kathua: Farmers await completion of Shahpurkandi Project on river Ravi

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Farmers in the region here say they are keenly awaiting the completion of Shahpurkandi Project on Ravi River as the as the dam is set to bring more water to their agriculture fields here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:41 IST

More people from different parties wish to join BJP: Neeraj Shekhar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Neeraj Shekhar, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday claimed that more people from different parties are willing to join the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:37 IST

Middle schools in Kashmir will open from tomorrow : Top J and K official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Continuing its cautious approach, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to open middle schools in the Kashmir valley from Wednesday after primary schools were made functional on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:37 IST

UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal resigns ahead of state...

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post ahead of the state Cabinet expansion tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:27 IST

P Chidambaram a key conspirator in INX Media case: Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In more trouble for senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who could be arrested, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram observing that he is the "key conspirator" in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:27 IST

Disappointed at not being allowed to enter J-K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday expressed disappointment after being stopped and sent back from the airport in Jammu and said that it was "not right for democracy."

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:27 IST

Case of instant talaq lodged in Lucknow for first time under new law

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A case relating to instant talaq was lodged on Tuesday in Lucknow for the first time after a new law making the offence punishable came into effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:13 IST

Captain Amarinder slams SAD for obstructing Bargari sacrilege probe

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lambasted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for its alleged "perverse and desperate attempts" to obstruct investigations into the Bargari sacrilege case, saying his government has already moved the court against th

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:06 IST

Delhi: Water from Yamuna enters houses, cremation ground

Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As the Yamuna continues to flow close to the danger mark in Delhi, water from the overflowing river entered in the low-lying areas at Kisan colony and Yamuna Khadar near ISBT on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:04 IST

Those excluded from final NRC in Assam can appeal to Foreigner...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Assam government will provide full opportunity to persons whose names have been excluded from final NRC to appeal against their non-inclusion and they can move Foreigner Tribunals (FT), a Home Ministry release said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:52 IST

Haryana: August 23 declared as gazetted holiday

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that August 23 would be observed as a gazetted holiday in all the government institutions, offices and corporations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:49 IST

Karnataka government transfers IMA ponzi scam case to CBI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

Read More
iocl