Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as Foreign Secretary

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who last served as India's envoy to the United States, took charge as the country's new Foreign Secretary here on Wednesday.

Ahead of assuming office, the senior Indian diplomat said that he is looking forward to working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"I am as committed to the ministry's role in nation-building as I was 36 years ago when I entered these portals as a young professional. I look forward to work under the guidance of the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister," said Shringla.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shringla was appointed for the post last month after replacing Vijay Gokhale who has completed two years in office.

Ahead of her visit to New Delhi earlier this month, US envoy Alice Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Shringla as the "captain of India-US relationship."

Wells also said that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential.

Before returning to India, Shringla also called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Earlier today, the MEA appointed Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Indian Ambassador to the US. (ANI)