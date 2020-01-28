Harsh Vardhan Shringla to take charge as new Foreign Secretary tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Senior Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla will take charge as the new Foreign Secretary from Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shringla was appointed for the post last month after replacing Vijay Gokhale who has completed two years in office today.

Ahead of her visit to New Delhi earlier this month, US envoy Alice Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Shringla as the "captain of India-US relationship."

Wells also said that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential.

Before returning to India, Shringla also called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Earlier today, the MEA appointed Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Indian Ambassador to the US. (ANI)

