Harsh Vardhan unveils IEC campaign to address vaccine hesitancy

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): To address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy in some sections of the population in the country, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, unveiled IEC posters on Thursday.

The world's largest immunisation exercise against COVID-19 was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021, and according to official data, more than 8 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated till 7 am on January 21, 2021.

As per an official release, the Union Health Minister reminded everyone of the achievements of the country, the second-most populous country in the world.

"India is one of the few countries to halt the march of COVID-19 and simultaneously develop a vaccine for COVID, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who bestowed his personal attention to get the country rid of the pandemic. Today, the country is seeing a steady decline in active cases. Around 15,000 daily new cases were reported yesterday," Dr Vardhan said.

Explaining the role of the vaccination in eradicating diseases, he noted, "The elimination of Polio and Smallpox was made possible by large scale immunization. Once immunized, not only that person is not capable of catching the disease, he/she is also unable to transmit the disease to others thus passing on the social benefit to the larger society he/she interacts with. This was also the logic of undertaking mass immunization of women and children against the twelve diseases under Mission Indradhanush. Vaccination against COVID will similarly create persons incapable of transmitting the disease and eradicate the disease altogether in some time."



Dr Harsh Vardhan urged everyone to counter the vested campaigns of untruth and misinformation.

"Let us put a STOP to these falsehoods", he said appalling people to people to seek the correct information from credible and authentic sources such as the Health Ministry, PIB, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MyGov website among official sources.

The Minister reiterated that truth is powerful and shall prevail, and encouraged everyone to share the IEC posters to multiply the virtuous cycle of truth.

Commenting on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, he said, "All eminent doctors of well-known hospitals have taken the vaccine and praised the exercise for its desired end. It is only a handful of vested political interests who are interested in spreading rumour and encouraging vaccine hesitancy among those vulnerable to such propaganda in the population. The paradox is that countries across the globe are asking us for access to the vaccines while a section of our own is fomenting misinformation and doubt for narrow political ends."

Dr Vardhan stated that the prominent doctors along with many other healthcare workers within the government and the private sector have taken the COVID19 vaccine, and have returned to their work without any side effects.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Member (Health), Niti Aayog Dr V K Paul, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan among others were also present at the event. (ANI)

