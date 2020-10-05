Harsh Vardhan, UP CM inaugurate Super Speciality Block at Prayagraj medical college

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)/New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday digitally inaugurated the Super Speciality Block (SSB) at Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj.

The 220-bedded facility has been dedicated as a COVID Hospital (DCH) to the nation, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Launching the COBAS 6800 high throughput machine, Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "The COBAS 6800, a fully automated, high-end machine for performing real-time PCR testing for COVID-19 will provide quality, high-volume testing with a high throughput of around 1200 samples in 24 hours. COBAS 6800 can also detect other pathogens like Viral Hepatitis B and C, HIV, MTb (both Rifampicin and Isoniazide resistance), Papilloma, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neiserreia etc."



Adityanath said that 29 new medical colleges have been established in the state and medical blocks have been set up in two AIIMS and six super specialty medical colleges in 3.5 years.

Speaking on the timely importance of the new SSB built under the scheme that has been converted into a COVID Hospital, he said that people of adjoining districts like Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Banda, Pratapgarh and Mirzapur will also be greatly benefitted.

He informed that at the onset of the pandemic, 26 districts did not have a single ventilator but with the help of the Union Government, the COVID medical infrastructure in the state has been turned around which now has 1.75 lakh dedicated beds, daily tests ranging from 1.5-2 lakhs and at least one Level-I and Level-II COVID Care facility in every district. (ANI)

