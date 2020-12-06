Harsimrat Kaur Badal discharged from hospital

Chandigarh [India], December 6 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged on Saturday night from the city's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) after testing negative for Covid-19.

She was admitted to PGI after she complained of breathlessness.

