Harsimrat Kaur Badal salutes valour, sacrifice of jawans

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday hailed the valour and sacrifices of jawans and expressed her indebtedness to them.

"On the auspicious amalgamation of our 73rd I-Day and the festival of Raksha Bandhan, I saluted the tricolour & tied rakhis on the wrists of CISF jawans. We'll remain indebted to the Jawans who are away from their families to defend our borders & conduct relief n rescue operations," she said in a tweet.

"Today, I join my sisters in praying for the safety and well being of our brothers in the defence forces. May the warmth of festivities reach them wherever they are," Union Minister Badal added in another tweet. (ANI)

