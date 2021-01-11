Harsimrat Kaur Badal says govt failed to solve farmers' issue

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the central government has failed in solving the farmers' issues.

"The Central government does not seem to be interested in solving the issue. It is asking the protesting farmers to take the issue to the court. This itself shows that the ruling government has failed to perform its duty. They are just wasting the time of protesters," Badal said, during her visit to the Golden Temple.

She had resigned from the Union Food Processing Industries ministerial post on September 17, 2020, in protest against three farm sectors bills.



"Farmers have been protesting for over one and a half months now. 70 innocent people have died and still, the government has not reached any consensus. Instead, they are using tear gas and water cannons on farmers," she added.

Protesting farmers are going to take out a massive tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26.

While talking about the rally, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said "One should not take it lightly. I have not received an invitation to the rally yet. I also request both the government and the farmers to take each and every step on January 26 carefully. Each and every life is important." (ANI)

