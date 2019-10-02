Harsimrat urges Goyal to rename Lohian Khas Express as Sarbat Da Bhala Express

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to rename New Delhi-Lohian Khas Intercity SF Express as Sarbat Da Bhala Express as a tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of 550th Parkash Purb.

In a statement, Badal said: "Sarbat Da Bhala or 'Blessings for All' formed the essence of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings. It will be the most appropriate to rename the train as such."

She said this was also the wish of the people of Sultanpur Lodhi who are linked to New Delhi through this express train.

She had earlier suggested that the train should be renamed as Sikhi Janmsthan Express.

"I am forwarding another proposal keeping in view the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat. This will be a matter of great pride and honour for the Sikh community if an announcement to this effect was made by the Prime Minister at the earliest," added the minister. (ANI)

