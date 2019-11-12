Haryana: 1 killed, 30 injured in Ambala bus accident

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A woman was killed and at least 30 passengers were injured after the bus they were traveling in met with an accident on the Hisar-Ambala National Highway here on Monday.

The bus was returning from Kurukshetra after passengers visited a holy shrine there.

Station House Officer, Surendra said, "The bus was returning from Kurukshetra and on the way it met with an accident. There were around 40 passengers in it. Around 35 to 40 people sustained injuries and were brought to the civil hospital in Ambala city."

"Around 30 passengers were injured in the bus accident. A woman died in the mishap. We are treating all the injured. Four people have been severely injured," said a doctor at the hospital.

According to the passengers, the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned.

MLA Asim Goyal also visited the civil hospital in Ambala and met the injured. (ANI)

