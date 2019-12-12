Haryana: 12-yr-old girl gangraped in Karnal; 4 held

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A twelve-year-old gild was allegedly gang-raped by four people in Haryana's Karnal, police said.

Police said on Wednesday that one accused has been arrested, whereas three others have been detained.

"Based on the victim's complaint, four people had gang-raped her. We have registered a case under the relevant Section of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police teams have been formed to carry out the investigation process," said Harjinder Singh, Station Incharge.

"The medical process of the victim has been completed. The case is being investigated further. The minor girl has also been given counselling by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)," he added. (ANI)

