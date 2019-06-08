Haryana: 17 yrs old girl found in canal in Fatehabad

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The body of a 17-year-old girl with injuries on its head was found floating in a canal in Ratia area of the district on Saturday.

Police said the girl, identified as the resident of Tohana city, had gone for a walk on Friday evening but did not return home.

A case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons based on her father's statement.

At the complaint of her father, a case of abduction was registered at Tohana Police station after her disappearance.

"We got information about the body of a girl in a minor canal in Ratia Kheda. She had gone somewhere in the night. It is said that she had injuries on her head. However, we will get a clear picture once the postmortem examination report is out," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmvir Punia. (ANI)

