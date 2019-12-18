Haryana: 2 kg opium, 48 kg doda post recovered, two arrested in Hisar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Crime Investigation Agency of Haryana Police has seized 2 kg opium and 48 kg doda post smuggled in a vehicle from Hisar district and arrested two persons.

A spokesman of the Haryana Police said, "The arrested accused were identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Kangroli district Patiala and Harmail alias Happy of Jandwala, district Muktsar. They had brought the seized drug from Kota in Rajasthan for supply in Punjab."

The spokesperson said that a team of CIA of Haryana police during checking at National Highway (NH) 9 near village Mayad had signaled the vehicle to stop for checking. During the check, the police team recovered the contraband from a cabin on the roof of the vehicle.

A case under the sections of the NDPS Act was registered against both accused, he added. (ANI)

