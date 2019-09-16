Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk (File photo
Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk (File photo

Haryana: 26 criminal gangs busted in August, says ADGP Navdeep Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:16 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The state police has successfully busted 26 criminal gangs during the month of August said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk here on Monday.
As per the official statement, with the increased crackdown, the police have been victorious in busting 26 criminal gangs which were involved in dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft and other criminal activities. A number of 196 proclaimed offenders and 232 bail jumpers have also been arrested during the same period.
Quoting examples of recent crackdowns, Navdeep Singh said that police had worked out 157 cases and also recovered stolen property worth Rs 82.29 lakh from the apprehended gang members. The criminal gangs busted include 1 of dacoity, 4 engaged in robbery, 3 of burglars, 14 of thieves and 4 gangs of other criminals operating in various districts of the state.
The crackdown which began on August 1 was a part of special drive that took place in the entire state. Among the arrested proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers, many of them were reported to be evading their arrest for a very long time.
The officer stated that under the guidance of DGP, Manoj Yadava, the state police is fully prepared to ensure peaceful and incident-free elections. The personnel has also intensified their efforts to check the crime graph and achieve the desired results in nabbing the most-wanted criminals.
"Police has nabbed 23 most-wanted criminals and busted 36 active gangs engaged in various criminal activities between July 20 and August 20, this year. With the intelligence inputs, concrete efforts are being made to trace and nab the other notorious and most wanted criminals in the state", he further added.
During this period, police have also recovered 7 kilos and 503 grams opium, 6 kilo and 238 grams charas/sulpha, 497 kilo and 180 grams poppy husk and 132 illegal pistols from the possession of the arrested. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:25 IST

