Haryana: 3 arrested for posing as Bishnoi's gang member, demands ransom of Rs 30 lakh

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], September 26 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested three people who posed as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly making extortion calls to a businessman in Bilaspur.

The police said the accused also threatened the victims and later a call was also received on his WhatsApp from a foreign number.



"A ransom of 20 lakhs was demanded from a businessman in Bilaspur on September 19 in the name of the Bishnoi gang. A letter was delivered to his house and where he was threatened and later a call was also received on his WhatsApp from a foreign number," said Mohit Handa, Superintendent of police (SP), Yamunanagar.

"He was asked to deliver the money to a certain place. The main accused in this case was identified by the police and three of them have been arrested," Handa added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)