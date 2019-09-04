Mahesh Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver was fined Rs 37,000 by Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Mahesh Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver was fined Rs 37,000 by Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Haryana: 3 auto-drivers fined upto Rs 37,000 by Gurugram traffic police

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:37 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday penalised three auto-rickshaw drivers charging them Rs 9,400 to Rs 37,000 as challan for flouting several traffic rules in line with the stiff penalties under the amended motor vehicles law.
"The traffic police charged me with Rs 37,000 in the morning for flouting several traffic rules. I had all the documents still they charged me I would have to take a loan to pay this amount," Singh said.
Buta Singh another auto-rickshaw driver said: "I have paid a fine of Rs 27,000. I was driving my auto-rickshaw on the Basai road. The traffic police officers did not ask for any documents. They charged me Rs 27,000 directly. I don't earn so much, how will I pay?"
"I have paid a fine of Rs 9,400 in which Rs 1000 fine is just for jumping a red light which is not at all fair. My auto has been seized thrice and I have paid multiple fines. This is not at all justified. How can they charge such a huge amount from poor people," said another auto-driver Pankaj.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime Shamsher Singh said, "Gurugram Traffic Police is working under the provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Hence the traffic tickets (challans) are being issued. The auto-drivers can produce the original copies in the police station and then the software will detect it. After this, the final amount what will come will be paid by the drivers."
He further informed that 950 challans have been issued on 2 September. 744 fines were issued on September 3. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:52 IST

WB: TMC, other parties to move proposal in assembly against NRC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and others parties, including Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist), are likely to move a proposal in West Bengal state assembly on Friday seeking NRC to not be introduced in the state, said Abdul Mannan, the Le

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:40 IST

NCW issues notice to Haryana Police

Haryana [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over inaction by the Haryana Police in a rape complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:35 IST

China intruded in Arunachal, built wooden bridge, BJP MP claims

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP, Tapir Gao, on Wednesday claimed that Chinese troops intruded into Indian territory over 60 kilometres and built a wooden bridge in Anjaw district bordering China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:30 IST

Maha: Air India flights delayed due to heavy rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In view of the incessant and heavy rainfall, Air India flights from Mumbai have been delayed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:24 IST

K'taka: Foreign-made cigarettes worth Rs 54 lakhs seized, one arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): In an operation carried out by Office of the commissioner of customs, foreign-made cigarettes were seized worth Rs 54 lakhs and arrested a man here on August 29.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:15 IST

AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri arrested by Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested businessman Ratul Puri for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:15 IST

Haryana: Drive against drug peddlers leads to 18 arrests in 2 weeks

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A special drive by the state police to crackdown on drug-peddlers, 65 cases were registered in last two weeks in Sirsa district alone and 81 people were arrested.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:10 IST

Punjab CM waives off charges for shifting of electrical lines

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): On the directives of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has exempted domestic and commercial consumers from the material and storage cost, as well as supervision charges, for shifting of 11 KV HT/LT Line

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:00 IST

Punjab: CM orders probe into Batala firecracker factory...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Batala firecracker factory blast that killed 19 people and left 27 injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:46 IST

Paswan bans single-use plastic products in ministriy, PSUs

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday announced a complete ban on the use of single-use plastic in his ministry and all its PSUs including Food Corporation of India (FCI) from September 15.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:43 IST

No incursions by Chinese troops in Arunachal: Army

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian Army on Wednesday dismissed media reports suggesting that Chinese troops had indulged incursions in Arunachal Pradesh and said that strict surveillance was being maintained by its troops in the particular region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:43 IST

'Political vendetta stronger than law': Shivakumar targets govt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged that political vendetta had superseded law as a local court sent him to nine-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Read More
iocl