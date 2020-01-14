Haryana: 3 injured in shooting incident at Lohri celebration in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Three people suffered injuries in a shooting incident in Gurugram on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in Gurugram's Sector 40 when the injured were celebrating Lohri.

They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against five unknown assailants who attacked the three men by forcibly entering the premises where the celebrations were taking place.

