Haryana: 4 injured after firing takes place in MDU Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 3 (ANI): As many as four people were injured in firing at Maharishi Dayanand University in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday.

"Four people shot, admitted to PGIMS Rohtak in critical condition of which at least one is a student. Youth in a car had fired on another car," Parmod Gautam, Station House Officer at PGIMS police station informed.

All the injured persons, identified as Kuldeep, Sushil, Vijit, and Harsh, were taken to some private hospital after they were taken to the PGIMS.

The first incident of firing took place near library, while the second one occurred at gate number of the university library, 20 minutes after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the university, MDU's Chief Security Officer Balraj Singh said.

A team of PGI police station and Forensic Science Lab (FSL) reached the spot on time and carried out investigation as soon as they received the information. Statements of the injured persons are being recorded, the police said.

"Vijit who runs the academy at Rohtak's Power House said that he had some issue money-related issue with Deepak to resolve which they were called at the University today. In the meantime, an argument erupted between them following which they opened firing where four people were injured," SHO Gautam added. (ANI)