Haryana: 43 kg drug, 52,137 illicit liquor bottles seized in one week

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): In a commitment to make the state drug-free, Haryana Police have launched an all-out attack on organised crime and confiscated more than 43 kgs of drugs and 52,137 bottles of illicit liquor under the 'Operation Prahar' between November 20 and November 27 across the state.

Home Minister Anil Vij had recently kicked-off 'Operation Prahar' to fight the organised crime and growing drug menace in the state.

Police have booked 395 persons across the state and recovered more than Rs 15.14 lakh from their possession. In addition, the police also registered seven cases of human trafficking and nabbed one person in this connection.

In a statement on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said: "Home Minister Anil Vij had instructed the Police Department to eliminate the organised criminals, drug peddlers and other offenders from the state."

In the first week, from November 20 to 27, the police had arrested 88 accused of the drug peddling and 75 cases are registered against them.

The DGP also warned the organised criminals and those involved in peddling drugs either join the mainstream or else leave the state. (ANI)

