Haryana: 460 cartons of smuggled liquor seized from truck in Sonipat

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Haryana Police on Monday seized 5,520 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Sonipat district while the consignment was being smuggled in a truck to Arunachal Pradesh.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that truck has been impounded and the consignment, packed in 460 cartons, has been seized.



A primary probe revealed that the illicit liquor was being smuggled from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to Arunachal Pradesh. The liquor has a hologram of distilleries in Chandigarh and Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh).

The spokesperson said that while patrolling in the GT road area, a police team received a tip-off about a truck carrying a huge stock of illicit liquor. The team swung into action and seized 460 cartons of liquor from the truck which was parked near a dhaba.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered. The persons involved in liquor smuggling will soon be arrested. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

