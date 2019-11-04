Haryana: 5-year-old girl dies after falling into 50-feet deep borewell

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A five-year-old girl died after she fell into a 50-feet deep borewell in a village in Hari Singh Pura village in Karnal on Monday.

Five-year-old Shivani was missing from Sunday afternoon and around 9 pm the family came to know that she had fallen into a borewell near the house.

The villagers informed the police. Immediately after receiving the information the police along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to spot and started the rescue operation. Oxygen was provided to the girl through a pipe.

On Monday morning the NDRF team pulled Shivani. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctor.

Ashwani Ahuja, Doctor told ANI: "We had sent our team on-site and oxygen was being provided to the girl through a pipe to keep her alive. Dr Manish Goyal was also there to monitor at night. In the morning we received information that the child was evacuated and was being bought to the hospital. We tried our best to save her but we failed to save her."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief at the death of Shivani.

"Deeply saddened to know that 5 yr old Shivani, who had fallen into a borewell in Gharaunda, has passed away. Though she was rescued by @NDRFHQ & district teams & rushed to the hospital, she is very unfortunately no longer with us. My prayers are with her family in this time of need," Khattar's tweet reads.

Last week, in Tamil Nadu's Nadukattupatti area of Trichy district, a two-year-old boy, who had fallen into a 25-feet deep borewell, also died after three-days. (ANI)

