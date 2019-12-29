Haryana: 51 IAS officers reshuffled, Vijai Vardhan is new Home Secretary

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): In a major administrative reshuffle, Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reshuffled 51 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and five Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers with immediate effect.

As per the order, Vijai Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Jails, Criminal and Investigation, Administration of Justice Department in addition to his present duties.

Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary of Printing and Stationery Department, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in addition to his present duties.

"Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary of Mines and Geology, Sports and Youth Affairs Departments and Principal Resident Commissioner of Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Social Justice, and Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Classes Backward Departments, in addition to his present duties," reads a release issued on Sunday.

G Anupama, Administrator Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, Commissioner, Faridabad Division, Faridabad, Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh and Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi, has been posted as Secretary to Haryana Governor.

Neerja Sekhar, Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Principal Secretary Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department and Fisheries Department.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Secretary to Governor, Haryana, has been posted as Labour Commissioner, Haryana and Secretary, Labour Department.

Amneet P Kumar, Secretary, Health Department, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been posted as Director General Secondary Education and Secretary to School Education Department.

TL Satyaprakash, Secretary, Home-I, Department, has been posted as Chief Operating Officer, India International Horticulture Market, Ganaur, in addition to his present duties.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, has been posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies and Special Secretary Urban Local Bodies Department and Mission Director, State Urban Livelihood Mission and State Urban Development Authority, Haryana.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, Director General, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, Secretary, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare Department and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department.

Sanjay Joon, Director General, Electronics and Information Technology, Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department and Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar, has been posted as Commissioner, Faridabad Division, Faridabad, Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

Saket Kumar, Director, AYUSH, Special Secretary, Health Department, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority and Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation has been posted as Director, Industries and Commerce and Special Secretary, Industries, and Commerce Department.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation has been posted as Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Haryana, Special Officer (HQ) and Special LAO, Haryana and Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Sumedha Kataria, Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Panchkula.

Dr Satyavir Singh Phulia, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, has been posted as Transport Commissioner and Special Secretary, Transport Department.

J Ganesan, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, has been posted as Secretary, Haryana Public Services Commission, in addition to his present duties.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Chief Vigilance Officer, HSVP, Panchkula and Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, has been posted as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Haryana and Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

Atul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, and Administrator HSVP, Faridabad and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Faridabad, has been posted as Director, AYUSH, Haryana, Special Secretary Health Department and Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation.

Ravi Prakash Gupta, Director, Archaeology and Museums, Special Secretary, Archaeology and Museums Department and Chief Vigilance Officer, Urban Estates Departments, have been posted as Deputy Commissioner Fatehabad.

Chander Shekhar Khare, Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram and AdditionalDirector, Urban Estate, Gurugram, and Chief Executive Officer, Gurugrarm Metropolitan City Bus Limited, Gurugram, has been posted Director, Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, and Special Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Rajiv Rattan, Special Secretary, Home- II Department, Commissioner Gurudwara Elections, Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings and Land Records, Haryana, Special Officer (HQ) and Special LAO, Haryana and Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department has been posted Managing Director, Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

Sonal Goel, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, Gurugarm.

Prabhjot Singh, Transport Commissioner, Special Secretary, Transport Department, Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment, and Special Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Employment Departments, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat.

Jitender Yadav, Additional Excise Taxation Commissioner, has been posted as Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Gurugram. Shyam Lal Punia has been appointed as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, awaiting orders of posting.

Yashendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, Additional Secretary, Art, and Cultural Affairs Department and Director, Art and Cultural Affairs Haryana, has been posted as Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment mand Additional Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Department and Director Art and Cultural Affairs, Haryana.

Narhari Singh Banger, OSD, Kundli Manesar Palwal Authority, Managing Director, HSIIDC and Managing Director, Haryana Financial Corporation, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Jhajjar. Rajiv Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Karnal Smart City Ltd., Karnal, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal and Chief Executive Officer, Karnal Smart City Ltd.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra. Priyanka Soni, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Hissar.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Karnal. Parth Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, and Secretary, RTA, Kurukshetra, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala.

Mohd Imran Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and Secretary, RTA, Gurugram, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mahendragarh and Secretary RTA, Mahendragarh.

Prashant Panwar, Additional Managing Director, HSIICC, Managing Director, DMIC Haryana Global City Project Ltd, Managing Director, IMLH Project Ltd, and Additional Director, MRTS Project Ltd, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurugram and Secretary, RTA, Gurugram.

Rahul Hooda, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal and Secretary, RTA, Kaithal Department, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, and Secretary, RTA, Rewari.

Among five HCS officers who have been posted include Dinesh Singh Yadav, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, and Secretary, RTA, Faridabad.

Veena Hooda, Additional Secretary, Cooperative Department, and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, and Secretary, RTA, Kurukshetra, in addition to her present duties.

Rohit Yadav, Joint Chief Executive Officer of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Faridabad Smart City Limited, Faridabad has been posted as Secretary, HAFED, Panchkula, and CAO of Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited.

Ashutosh Ranjan, CAO, Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, has been posted as General Manager Haryana Tourism Development Corporation, as per the details in the official release. (ANI)

