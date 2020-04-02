Haryana: 6 fresh cases, coronavirus positive tally at 35

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): With six new infections on Thursday, a total of 35 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana, the state health department said.

There are 22 active cases reported from the state so far.

Out of 35 cases,10 are in Gurugram, 6 in Faridabad, 4 in Palwal, 3 each in Sirsa and Ambala, 2 in Panchkula and one each in Hisar, Sonipat and Rohtak.

Of the two people found positive in Ambala, one is a Nepali national and another man named Salim a resident of Maharashtra who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi, informed Dr Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Earlier a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient from Haryana passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh,

The total number of people hospitalised with the infection in the state is 227. 13 people have been discharged till date of these 9 patients are from Gurugram, 2 patients are from Panipat and one patient each from Faridabad and Palwal.

The state department's daily evening bulletin said 353 people in the state have come into contact with COVID 19 positive cases. (ANI)

