Haryana: 65 employees of famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal test COVID-19 positive

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 3 (ANI): As many as 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, Sonipat DC SL Punia said, "As per officials of the health department, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID-19 positive. The 'dhaba' will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocols."

"The patients who tested positive have been isolated. SDM and field teams have been instructed to implement containment measures," SL Punia added.

Set along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and beyond, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, is a favourite halt point for foodies and travellers. It is one of the eateries on the highway that see a heavy footfall each day, especially of people from Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

