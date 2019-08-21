Haryana: 80 separatists from J-K to be shifted to Karnal jail

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Around 80 separatists from Jammu and Kashmir will be shifted to Karnal jail soon.

"There is a process for transferring prisoners the decision for which is taken at the government level. Whatever orders come from the government, we are ready to implement that," Jail Superintendent, Karnal, Sher Singh said on Wednesday.

After the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, plans are afoot to shift prisoners to the jails in Haryana.

The concerned authorities have been instructed to make appropriate arrangements in this regard.

Around 70 prisoners will be shifted to Jhajjhar jail, 80 to Karnal jail, 50 to Yamuna Nagar jail and around 200 to Faridabad prison.

The authorities said the arrangements are being made so that the prisoners don't face any problem. (ANI)

