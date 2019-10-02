Haryana: 83 polling booths identified as 'critical

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Eighty-three polling stations in Haryana have been identified as "critical" while a total of 2, 923 polling stations in various places across the state have been declared as "vulnerable" for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

After conducting a detailed joint exercise, Civil Administration and Police Authorities in Haryana have identified 83 polling stations in 60 locations as 'critical' and 2,923 polling stations in 1,419 locations as 'vulnerable' for the forthcoming General Election to Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The election in the state is scheduled to take place on October 21.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said that elaborate security arrangements for peaceful and incident-free polling are being made, including the identification of critical and vulnerable polling stations across the state.

"All such polling stations would be covered by either deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces, Micro Observers, Webcasting etc or a combination of these" he added.

Sharing the official figures of critical polling stations, the official said that district Kurukshetra has maximum 14 polling booth followed by 10 each in Hisar and Palwal, 7 each in Mewat, Hansi, Sirsa and Panipat, 5 each in Jind and Bhiwani, 3 each in Yamunanagar and Dadri, 2 in Mahendergarh and 1 each in Gurugram and Kaithal.

Similarly, regarding vulnerable polling stations district Mewat has a maximum 342 followed by Gurugram, Sirsa and Jhajjar with the figure of 308, 292 and 254 respectively.

Other polling stations indentified as vulnerable include 199 in Faridabad, 143 in Panipat, 142 in Ambala, 141 each in Rohtak and Fatehabad, 119 in Kurukshetra, 98 in Panchkula, 78 in Yamunanagar, 29 in kaithal, 24 in Karnal, 64 in Sonipat, 29 in Jind, 49 in Hisar, 46 in Hansi, 85 in Bhiwani, 91 in Dadri, 107 in Mahendergarh, 60 in Rewari and 82 in Palwal.

The state has a total of about 19,500 polling stations in 10,309 locations. (ANI)

