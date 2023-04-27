Haryana ACB held Junior Engineer for accepting bribe for setting up transformer in fields

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): A junior engineer of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam posted at Assandh in Karnal district has been caught accepting Rs 45,000 as a bribe from a farmer for setting up a transformer in his fields, Haryana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday

Disclosing this here , a spokesperson of the ACB said the accused Junior Engineer Balkar Singh has been arrested on the complaint of Randeep Singh of village Salwan in Karnal district.



The spokesperson said that the complainant wanted to set up a transformer in his fields and applied for the same in the office concerned. When the accused junior engineer demanded Rs 45,000 in lieu of installing the electricity transformer in the agricultural land of the complainant, he approached the ACB.

The ACB spokesperson informed that after verifying the complaint, an ACB team conducted a raid and arrested the accused while taking Rs 45,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused Junior Engineer at ACB police station Karnal. Further investigations are in progress, he added. (ANI)

